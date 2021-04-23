Google Meet: New Window Layout, More Fun, Laughter, and More

- Advertisement -

Google is one of the companies that has given the most vigor to have a competent product as soon as possible, especially to face Zoom, which in 2020 became the rival to beat in the sector of video calling, corporate and educational apps. That alternative is Meet, the heir to the old Hangouts and that every few weeks gives its users a whole battery of interesting news. And those of today are halfway between utility and fun, because everyone links these platforms with work and studies, and it never hurts that they put a grain of good humor with other elements, almost always ornamental, such as video or animated backgrounds, image filters, and the like. So, do you know the last thing Google came up with? Better screen layouts and layouts With these video calling apps it always happens that we never find the best way to see all the participants. They usually have a grid view and then, at most, the one in which whoever is speaking appears in full screen. Well, as you may have guessed, that is not enough and that is why Google Meet has gone a step further with a whole series of alternatives that will allow us to better interact with them and choose who to put a little bigger or smaller. According to Google, and starting next month, in two weeks, we will have more space to move elements around the video call screen, anchoring different modules in predetermined areas of the interface. As you can see in the screenshot you have above, where windows of both vertical and horizontal orientation appear interspersed. As those of Mountain View indicate through their official publication, we will be able to “highlight a presentation and the speaker, or several speakers at the same time. The names of the participants will always be visible, so you can quickly see who is who and interact better with all the participants of the call “. In addition, Google has made another smart decision, which is to allow us to eliminate our video window in the conversation and leave that space free for another more useful task. That, without counting the better quality of both audio and video that, they claim, they have introduced with this update. In addition, we will have a data saving tool for when we connect to a meeting from the screen of a smartphone. Or the new intelligent zoom that always focuses us, thanks to artificial intelligence technologies. Other improvements are the lighting correction modes. Google Meet already “automatically detects when a user appears underexposed and improves the brightness to increase their visibility.” That light tweak will roll out through the browser in the coming weeks. For the most fun of all, without a doubt, it comes with animated virtual backgrounds, and videos, which will make looking at us more attractive to attendees. Overall, we can add practically whatever comes to mind: cartoons, corporate videos, an extract from that movie that drives you crazy … and the more fun the better.