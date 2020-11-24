Google Meet news: now you can divide a video call into several

The other day we were talking about one of the new Google Meet news that solved one of the biggest problems that users faced. The problem occurred when there were many attendees, since moments of chaos could occur at the moment in which several people want to participate at the same time: three begin to speak at the same time, they stop not to be disturbed when they listen to each other, there is a few seconds of silence and then the moderator has to intervene. Well, Google decided to end these annoying situations and added the function that raise your hand you could ask for a turn to speak, a really cool feature on Meet. Well, today it has presented new news that we are going to present to you.

Breakout Rooms: Allow a host to break up a video call

Most, with questions that have to do with bring everything that can happen in a live meeting, face to face at work, to the online landscape of the current world situation due to the pandemic, where companies have chosen to establish teleworking. Now we have an improvement within what the Americans have come to call as breakout roomsy that premiered at the beginning of October: the possibility of allowing a host to break up a main video call into smaller ones.

The dynamics of many video calls make it necessary, at a certain moment, divide all the assistants into small groups in which to carry out work, tests, etc. For example, in the teaching sector it is really useful to do small groups of dynamic work with students in real time.

What’s new on Google Meet Google

New features that enhance the experience

In addition, functions are added that will allow them to be better controlled, as:

Additionally, we are introducing the following new features to enhance your break room experience:

Ask for help: Participants can ask for help when they are in a breakout room, and the moderator can view the request from the moderator panel and join the breakout room.

Participants can ask for help when they are in a breakout room, and the moderator can view the request from the moderator panel and join the breakout room. Timer / countdown: The moderator can set a timer for a breakout session. Participants will see a banner to keep track of how much more time they have in the break room. They will also be notified when 30 seconds remain so they can finish the discussion, and when the time is up, participants will be asked to return to the main call.

The moderator can set a timer for a breakout session. Participants will see a banner to keep track of how much more time they have in the break room. They will also be notified when 30 seconds remain so they can finish the discussion, and when the time is up, participants will be asked to return to the main call. Additional participants admitted: Dial-up phone participants can now be assigned to breakout rooms. After two weeks, anonymous users can also be added to breakout rooms.

The update is starting to be distributed

This update is compatible with Google Meet applications for mobile devices. Google released the update today so it won’t be fully expanded for a few days, which will now be available for all Workspace professional plans.

>