Google Meet will be free during the Christmas holidays, until when?

For months we had the date of today, September 30, marked in red, moment in which Google Meet would return to normal, to be paid and with unlimited minutes of conversation only for G Suite professional or educational accounts. So we told you yesterday, when the Mountain View had not announced anything about a possible extension to use the service without restrictions.

But late in the afternoon the Americans decided to speak through a brief statement in which they came to explain the reasons why instead of September 30, Google Meet would become free for an extra period of another six months, until March 31, 2021. A period that covers one of the most endearing and important of the year and that this time, because of the coronavirus, no one yet knows how we can celebrate it.

Christmas with fewer trips due to Covid-19

As we tell you, Google’s decision came practically over the hoodWhen there were only a few hours left until Meet imposed the 60-minute limit on all meetings scheduled by Gmail accounts that don’t have an active subscription. And as we said before, the reason the Mountain Viewers use is, basically, Christmas.

Video calls on Google Meet. Google

In the official blog post announcing these changes, they note that “As we look towards a holiday season with fewer trips and important milestones such as family reunions, PTA meetings and video weddings, we want to continue helping those who trust Meet stay in touch for the next few months“And” As a sign of our commitment, today we will continue unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version until March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts. “In this way, nothing changes compared to yesterday and we can continue using Google Meet as a videoconferencing program both at work and at school and the University.

But in addition to this important change in the conditions of use of the service, we must highlight another also relevant milestone that has occurred in the last hours, such as the arrival of noise cancellation to mobile apps, both iOS and Android. With this update, our smartphones have one of the best features of the desktop version that allows us to isolate ourselves during video calls and avoid strange noises that interfere with the meeting. As usual, You will have to go to the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to download the latest release.