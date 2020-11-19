Tech NewsApps

Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages
Google Messages Prepares To End To End Encryption Of Rcs Messages

Must Read

Apps

Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been adding functions to the application that was originally intended solely and exclusively to manage SMS and MMS on Android....
Read more
Tech News

Why Disney Plus isn’t working on your TV: learn how to fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Have you already downloaded Disney Plus on your devices? Well, this you must take into account. There are already many people...
Read more
Latest news

Apple reduces the App Store commission to SMEs that bill less than 1 million dollars

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has launched a new business plan in the App Store to Developers billing less than a million dollars through the App Store will...
Read more
Apps

This is Yubo, the youth social network there are no ‘influencers’ or ‘I like you’

Brian Adam - 0
You may not have heard of it, but Yubo can already be considered one of the last social phenomena. It is an application...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages

Google has been adding functions to the application that was originally intended solely and exclusively to manage SMS and MMS on Android. Google Messages began managing message threads and adding reactions and stickers, and the next challenge for the Mountain Viewers was to take RCS messaging everywhere.

Once the deployment of its RCS messages around the world has finished (as long as the operator supports them), Google’s next challenge has to do with security and that is why is testing end-to-end encryption. A type of encryption, by the way, that Europe already has in its sights and not for the better.

Next step, safety

E2ee 2

As we say, Google has already completed the deployment of its support for RCS messaging, which in theory should compete against WhatsApp and the like and we will see what share of use it ends up monopolizing. The next step is to protect messages sent through your application, and therefore already prepares the tests for end-to-end encryption.

On some occasion in the past we have explained what end-to-end encryption consists of. It means that we not only send the encrypted message with a unique and a public key, but the channel itself is encrypted so that, in the event that we manage to ‘hunt’ the message while it is being sent from one phone to another, the channel itself would act as second layer of encryption making the system virtually impenetrable.

This encryption, which is already used in apps like WhatsApp, is what Google is going to test now for its Messages app. The disadvantage of this encryption is that global messaging does not allow it to be used on SMS or MMS messages, so that it will only be available, once it is deployed, for RCS messages. It looks like, it will also work with RCS messages that you exchange with Google Messages on the web, so everything will be more secure.

Via | 9to5Google

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Why Disney Plus isn’t working on your TV: learn how to fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Have you already downloaded Disney Plus on your devices? Well, this you must take into account. There are already many people...
Read more
Latest news

Apple reduces the App Store commission to SMEs that bill less than 1 million dollars

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has launched a new business plan in the App Store to Developers billing less than a million dollars through the App Store will...
Read more
Apps

This is Yubo, the youth social network there are no ‘influencers’ or ‘I like you’

Brian Adam - 0
You may not have heard of it, but Yubo can already be considered one of the last social phenomena. It is an application...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©