Google Messages releases the new smooth and natural keyboard transition in Android 11

Android 11 has been with us for two months, and in this time there are still few phones that have updated and also few applications that have been adapted to squeeze 100% of the news from this new version of Google’s mobile operating system.

There are two important Android 11 features that developers have to support, such as chat bubbles and new IME synchronized transition (keyboard), being the last feature to add support itself Google in your application of Messages.

This is the new smooth transition of the keyboard in Android 11

With Android 11 developers have a new API available that allows keyboard opening animation be super smooth, more natural and seamless. Currently, for most applications, when you open the keyboard, the content jumps up towards the top of the screen while the keyboard makes a smooth opening transition, but the mix of these two transitions is not natural.

With the new synchronized transition offered by Android 11, both the keyboard and the interface go up smoothly at the same time, which makes everything seem more fluid thanks to the behavior of the new animation. In the image above we can see on the left side the new smooth transition of Android 11 with the transition from previous versions of Android and the Google Messages application.

Until now, developers who wanted a smooth transition when opening the keyboard had to create their own implementation, just as Telegram did, but most applications chose to leave the jerky animation that Android had until now.

Android 11 offers two types of smooth transitions

This new API made it to Android 11 in the second preview. There Google announced that developers will be able to use two types of transitions: based on the opening of the keyboard or based on interface scrolling.

What this last behavior does is show the keyboard when making an excessive movement to the end of a conversation, which begins to show or hide the keyboard as we slide the screen, thus avoiding that we have to click on the “Write a message” or “Text message” field to open the keyboard.

Messages Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Via | 9to5Google