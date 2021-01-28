Google Messages starts testing event creation directly from chats with other users

- Advertisement -

Google continues to improve the options that we find in an application such as “Google Messages”. Present in many Android phones, it now offers the option of add events to the calendar during a chat and without having to exit the application.

A possibility that is added to those that we find within the “Chat suggestions” and that is starting to reach some users. In “Suggested Actions” a new option appears with the name of “Create event” that makes the task much easier when organizing our calendar.

Create an event without leaving the app

Image by Android Police

This is a new suggested action while we are talking with our contacts and it is reaching users. With this improvement, when we talk to someone, the app can offer the creating an event directly on the calendar if it detects a time or date in the text.

With button “Create event”You just have to click on it to see a new screen where you can complete all the fields of the appointment within Google Calendar and in this way avoid having to change the application manually.

We can create a Google Calendar event by establishing the fields that we already know such as date, time, duration, information of interest or a small note that says “This event was created from a message”. Once generated, it is saved in our daily agenda.

In Android Police they have already tried the new function, but in our tests with several terminals not yet listed as active, so we will still have to wait for it to appear as one more option within the suggested answers of the system.

