Tech NewsApps

Google messages starts to update with message scheduling

By Brian Adam
0
7
Google messages starts updating with message scheduling
Google Messages Starts To Update With Message Scheduling

Must Read

Tech News

ARM begins its assault on the PC market with the new Cortex-A78C, its first CPU focused on high-end laptops

Brian Adam - 0
ARM CPUs are found in all kinds of devices thanks to its agreement with other manufacturers, from cars to mobiles. But...
Read more
Apps

More movies and series on Amazon Prime Video: new subscription channels arrive

Brian Adam - 0
If you did not have enough content with all that Amazon includes in its Prime Video, from now on you have more...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

What devices have skyrocketed your sales during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic that struck last March returns to the charge, with a second wave that threatens Christmas and, therefore, a good part of...
Read more
Latest news

How to use and create symbolic links in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Windows symbolic links They are one of the most interesting functions that we can use on our computer and you may not have even...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google messages starts updating with message scheduling

The Google Messages app is starting to get updated with a new feature: message scheduling. As we read on XDA Developers the app is being updated via server with this new feature, so it may take us a few days to see it on our phone.

To program messages it will be necessary hold the submit button, which will invoke a new menu. In the same way, we can subsequently modify both the content of the message and said programming.

Message scheduling comes to this Google app

Google already has message scheduling in services like Gmail. This function is now reaching the Google messages application via server, so it will take a few days to be available to all users. The option is quite similar to what we saw in Gmail, allowing us the default options to send in the morning, at night, or at any personalized time that we choose.

Google Message Programming

To activate this option we have to press and hold the button to send messages. When this option is activated, we will see four possibilities:

  • Schedule in the afternoon (6:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)
  • Schedule in the evening (9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time)
  • Schedule in the morning (8:00 am Spanish peninsular time)
  • Select date and time

The last option allows us to adjust both the day and the time, so that we can send the message automatically whenever we want. Once the message is programmed, we just have to send it. It is also curious that We can change the programming of the message by clicking on “update message”. This option will allow you to modify both the content and the schedule.

Via | XDA Developers

Related Articles

Tech News

ARM begins its assault on the PC market with the new Cortex-A78C, its first CPU focused on high-end laptops

Brian Adam - 0
ARM CPUs are found in all kinds of devices thanks to its agreement with other manufacturers, from cars to mobiles. But...
Read more
Apps

More movies and series on Amazon Prime Video: new subscription channels arrive

Brian Adam - 0
If you did not have enough content with all that Amazon includes in its Prime Video, from now on you have more...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

What devices have skyrocketed your sales during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic that struck last March returns to the charge, with a second wave that threatens Christmas and, therefore, a good part of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©