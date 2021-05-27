Google Messages will allow you to set conversations and discard messages

The application Google Messages It still has a long way to go to offer its users the most popular functions of its rivals such as WhatsApp or Telegram. In the last update of the application we discovered two features in development.

These are functions that are surprising that they are not yet in Google Messages, since they have been available in WhatsApp for years: the options of pin chats Y highlight messages.

Pin conversations and star messages

Today has started to arrive Google Messages 8.1.050, and in its source code references to these two features have been found, and of which they have managed to activate one of them to show their first screenshots.

As we see in the images, Google Messages would allow us set up to three conversations at the top of the list. Google Messages would add the same limit that WhatsApp has, which only allows three chats to be fixed.

Also Google Messages will finally leave us highlight messages, although there are no screenshots of this future feature yet. There are only references to its source code to which messages can be highlighted.

What references have not yet been found is where in the application the featured messages can be viewed. They will surely add the new option “Featured messages” to the menu if Google follows in the footsteps of WhatsApp.

These news are not yet available, it seems that they are still in development, so we will have to wait for future updates to reach users.

Via | XDA-Developers