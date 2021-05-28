Google Messages will have two WhatsApp functions to manage conversations

Google is preparing new functions to enhance the dynamics of its Messages app.

These new options will allow users to highlight certain messages and chats so as not to lose sight of them.

New features in Google Messages

Although Google Messages perfectly fulfills its objective, it still has a long way to go to give that extra that native mobile messaging apps usually provide. And not to mention options like WhatsApp or Telegram.

However, the Google team is working to gradually equip Messages with some of the most popular features of other messaging apps. For example, the possibility of highlighting messages and setting chats, as happens in WhatsApp.

At the moment, these functions are not operational, but there are indications of them in the app code, as mentioned in Xda Developers. In the case of chats, Google Messages will follow the same dynamics as WhatsApp, allowing up to 3 conversations to be set at the top of the app.

And as for the messages, the possibility of highlighting them will be added so that they are always visible in the chat, and we do not have to constantly search the history. As can be seen in the code, these featured messages will have a star to differentiate them, but this detail may change when it is implemented in any of the future versions of Google Messages.

Although these are functions that have been present in most messaging apps for years, it will be a plus for those who choose to use Google Messages to manage their interactions with friends and family.

A few days ago, Messages received a new interface with the update to the latest version. Specifically, the changes focused on the selector for GIFs, emojis and stickers. Not only is it much simpler to access all these elements, but it also has a unified search engine.