Google messages will stop working on uncertified Android phones like Huawei’s, according to Mishaal Rahman

By Brian Adam
Four years ago, Google started displaying the device’s certification status on Google Play. With this data, you can know if the mobile you are using has passed the Google certifications necessary to include its services, although apart from that there were not, yet, too many limitations. The application of Google messages could stop working on non-certified mobiles.

A year after including the certification status in Google Play, in 2018, Google blocked the use of its applications on some non-certified mobiles, although this block was never drastically applied to all. Now, code within the Messages app APK seems to indicate that the crash is imminent, so As of March 31, it will no longer work on non-certified mobiles.

Without certification there is no ‘Google Messages’

Certificate A certified mobile (left) and another that is not (right)

There are several reasons why a mobile could appear as uncertified in Google Play. The most obvious: because it came without pre-installed Google Services, like the latest Huawei releases, and you have installed them unofficially. In addition, it also happens when installing a ROM or if you have a mobile in which the manufacturer is a pirate and has included Google services without a license.

Google maintains a list of all the terminals that it has certified on this website, although having an uncertified mobile phone did not have too many repercussions nowadays. Both Google Play and the rest of the Google applications work without problems, except in a few cases. Apparently Google is going to get more strict about it, and Google messages will not work on uncertified mobiles as of March 31.

The news is based on a text included within the Messages application that literally indicates that “on March 31, Messages will stop working on uncertified mobiles, like this one.” From the way it is worded, it seems that Messages will show a prompt first before stopping working, so that the user can take action on it (such as reverting to stock firmware).

Google messages is Google’s SMS application, pre-installed on a multitude of Android terminals. It is not the only app to send SMS, but it is the pioneer in RCS or Chat, the commonly called WhatsApp of the operators. Beyond Google Messages, it’s hard to find RCS support in other messaging apps, except in the Samsung messages app.

At the moment, Google has not commented on it and, although the text is within the application, until it begins to be shown to users, there is nothing confirmed. We will know something the March 31st, the date indicated as the deadline.

Via | Mishaal rahman

