Google One, free backup of iOS and Android devices arrives

By Brian Adam
Google One, free backup of iOS and Android devices arrivesInteresting news from the Google front. The search engine giant has announced that the Google One cloud storage service will be able to do so full backup of iOS and Android smartphones completely free of charge.

By downloading the application available on the respective stores, it will be possible to run the backup photos, videos, contacts and calendar events. In this way it will be possible to have all the data stored on your smartphone in one place, all using your Google account.

Google has also worked to simplify the management of files from Google One: by opening the application or connecting to the dedicated site it will be possible to manage all the data saved by Drive, Gmail and photos from a single hub.

Users will have it available 15 gigabytes of free space, which will obviously be connected to the Google email address, while to expand the storage you will have to pay 1.99 Euros per month for 100 gigabytes, 2.99 Euros per month for 200 gigabytes and 9.99 Euros per month for 2 terabytes.

