Google One users are getting a YouTube giveaway, which one?

One of the advantages of having a paid subscription with Google, especially in regard to the extra storage that we can hire if those free 15GB falls short, is that from time to time in the benefits program, little gifts appear that never hurts to redeem. That has happened with the Stadia Premiere packs, the occasional Google Home and, of course, months of gift for some of its premium services.

YouTube is another of the Mountain View applications that They have been trying to convince users to checkout for a long time, with some advantages such as the possibility of free access to original content (known as Originals) that are becoming less and less, download videos on the mobile and listen to them in the background as if they were podcasts, or never see that huge amount again of announcements that schedule us before, during and after each piece we enjoy. Thus, now the paths of Google One and YouTube cross again.

Free for three months

The point is that some Google One users in the UK have started receiving alerts with offers to enjoy three months of YouTube Premium without paying one euro, which will allow them to obtain all these benefits until at least April 2021. To redeem it, just go to the official Google One application and check the “Advantages” tab. that we can take advantage of this promotion to activate it.

As already happened with those Google Home gifts, or the Premiere Edition of Stadia, some countries receive them first and then pass on to the rest of territories in Europe, North America, etc. Presumably, this time we will end up enjoying these same three months of YouTube Premium in Spain as well, although for now it is best to wait until it is activated.

You must know that in addition to these advantages when it comes to enjoying videos and other content without advertisingAll the music on its platform is also included with the subscription, so if you are subscribed to any other service, you might be interested in switching to the Mountain View platform. Be that as it may, we have to wait for the promotion to land on our borders to see what it feels like when playing a YouTube video does not jump advertising.