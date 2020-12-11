Tech NewsApps

Google passes the baton to Arduino Science Journal to do experiments with your mobile sensors

By Brian Adam
Google passes the baton to Arduino Science Journal to do experiments with the sensors of your mobile

More than four years ago, Google launched Science Journal, a curious application aimed at the most curious that allowed us to create and enjoy science through experiments that we could do through the sensors of our mobile.

From tomorrow, Google Science Journal will no longer be available, but the hardware and software company Arduino take over officially with Arduino Science Journal.

This is Arduino Science Journal

Arduino Science Journal

With Arduino Science Journal we are practically before a renewed and improved version of Google Science Journal. We have a new interface and compatibility with Arduino Science Kit.

Like Google Science Journal, its official successor allows us to create experiments using the sensors of ambient light, tone, accelerometer, barometer, compass Y magnetometer that we can combine. In addition, we can accompany our annotations and images experiments.

Arduino Science Journal

In science-journal.arduino.cc we can find some small experiments that we can do with our mobile device and with common materials that we usually have at home to experiment.

Arduino Science Journal

Arduino Science Journal

  • Developer: Arduino
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Cathetery: Education

Follow us on Google News

