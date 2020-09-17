Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long as our bank is among the more than 30 supported financial entities. And from now on it will be easier to use the application thanks to its new interface.

Earlier this year, Google Pay debuted a new interface on the Pixels, and the new design only appeared if you accessed the application from the shutdown menu. Well now this redesign is the new default look of Google Pay and is already reaching the whole world. It is no longer exclusive to the Pixels.

This is the new Google Pay

The biggest change to Google Pay is that remove the bottom menu to offer a cleaner interface, and faster to use thanks to the new organization of the elements.

Now as soon as we open Google Pay we have access to our payment cards without contact, to our loyalty cards and the option to add more cards. Before, to access a loyalty card, you had to go to the ‘Passes’ tab.

The ‘Payment’ tab has now been moved to the side menu under the name of ‘Payment methods’, where we will also find the ‘Activity’ history with our purchases, information that previously appeared on the home screen.

What disappears from the side menu was the access to know the list of compatible banks. Now the only thing we find is an option that helps to configure contactless payments, informing us if our mobile has NFC, if the application is configured as the default payment application, if we have added a card, put a screen lock, etc …

Google Pay: pay in thousands of stores, websites and apps Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Finance

Via | AP