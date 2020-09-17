Tech NewsApps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

By Brian Adam
0
3
Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone
Google Pay Activates Its New Interface To Everyone

Must Read

Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

Brian Adam - 0
If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages. Thanks to its most recent updates...
Read more
Apps

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long...
Read more
Amazon

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos' company allows you to bring Apple's laptop home for less than a thousand...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Pay activates its new interface to everyone

Among all the mobile payment services available, Google Pay It is the best option to pay from our Android device, as long as our bank is among the more than 30 supported financial entities. And from now on it will be easier to use the application thanks to its new interface.

Earlier this year, Google Pay debuted a new interface on the Pixels, and the new design only appeared if you accessed the application from the shutdown menu. Well now this redesign is the new default look of Google Pay and is already reaching the whole world. It is no longer exclusive to the Pixels.

This is the new Google Pay

Google Pay

The biggest change to Google Pay is that remove the bottom menu to offer a cleaner interface, and faster to use thanks to the new organization of the elements.

Now as soon as we open Google Pay we have access to our payment cards without contact, to our loyalty cards and the option to add more cards. Before, to access a loyalty card, you had to go to the ‘Passes’ tab.

The ‘Payment’ tab has now been moved to the side menu under the name of ‘Payment methods’, where we will also find the ‘Activity’ history with our purchases, information that previously appeared on the home screen.

Google Pay

What disappears from the side menu was the access to know the list of compatible banks. Now the only thing we find is an option that helps to configure contactless payments, informing us if our mobile has NFC, if the application is configured as the default payment application, if we have added a card, put a screen lock, etc …

Google Pay: pay in thousands of stores, websites and apps

Google Pay: pay in thousands of stores, websites and apps

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Finance

Via | AP

Related Articles

Tech News

Facebook Messenger: How to recover a deleted message

Brian Adam - 0
If you mistakenly deleted an entire conversation from Facebook Messenger, there is an alternative to recover all lost messages. Thanks to its most recent updates...
Read more
Amazon

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offer the Amazon 13-inch MacBook Air. Jeff Bezos' company allows you to bring Apple's laptop home for less than a thousand...
Read more
Social Networks

TikTok will be banned in the United States by order of Trump

Brian Adam - 0
From time to time, everything related to online videos has not stopped growing and evolving, both on PC and mobile. There are many platforms...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©