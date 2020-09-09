Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos, the Mountain Viewers have published an update to their popular app which allows us to do almost anything with our videos, thanks to new functions that have gone directly to the editor.

It is a battery of novelties that will avoid us having to go through other more professional programs and that will serve to do from a simple quick correction of color, brightness, contrast or saturation, to apply a graphic effect in a uniform way as if from a photograph of Instagram will be, with presets that make that 4K 60fps recording a relic of the past, with washed out colors and film film scratch effects.

Video tools in Google Photos.

It is not that we are before the invention of the wheel, but of a series of novelties that will allow us to manage all content without leaving the Google cloud that we have stored in it, without having to resort to a computer and download quite heavy files (five minutes in 4K take up a lot) that later we will have to process, with the time that this implies.

Quick access, as in the photos

What they have done from Google is something as simple as trying replicate the same editor of the photographs in that of the videos, a subject that they had pending for a long time and that in recent months has been improving in an obvious way. In this way, if you want to access these new functions, you only have to play the video and, at the bottom, select the “Edit” option. You will see a series of new controls that you can adjust through a single handle, or by displaying a series of much more precise alternatives.

Anyway, if you don’t want to go around touching brightness, contrasts, saturations, etc., You can always use the automatic settings that the app itself recommends, or filters with much more elaborate aspects that give a professional appearance to our recordings. Of course, do not fear to fiddle with these controls because Google Photos allows us to save copies of the videos, in case we do not want to get rid of the original file when in future editions we choose to apply other different effects according to the use that we are going to give it. You have this update available for both iOS and Android in the official stores of both operating systems.