Google Photos adds two new functions to improve photos

Google Photos continues to add new features to its photo editor.

We already saw that Google Photos improved its video editor, and has added more options to manage all content offline. And now, it adds a new update with two new functions to improve photos.

New features to enhance images in Google Photos

Google Photos has an interesting assortment of functions that allow us to retouch photos. Some of the tools are free and some are exclusive to Google One subscribers. We still have the basic functions to do a decent edit on our photos.

And now two new options are added: reduce noise and improve sharpness. You will find these new functions when you open the photo editor, selecting Crop >> Adjust. You just have to scroll to the bottom of the settings to find these tools.

Selecting “reduce noise” you will have a slider to soften the image and eliminate those spots that are usually seen in low light shots. And if you choose to “improve sharpness” you can add a bit of definition to blurry photos. Of course, these tools won’t work magic, but they will help you improve your bad shots. So this update on Google Photos will save you from resorting to other image editors.

Adding these two new options, you will already have 15 basic functions, and free, to retouch your photographs: brightness, contrast, white point, highlights, shadows, black point, saturation, warmth, tone, skin tone, blue tone, pop and vignette. And if you have a Google One subscription, you will have the bonus of having blur, color focus, portrait light and HDR.

And of course, we cannot forget the filters, the tools for cropping photos and the many options for creating creations, such as collages, animations and movies. The new editing features arrive with Google Photos version 5.38, so if you don’t have it yet, take a look on Google Play to see if you have a pending update.