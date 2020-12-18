Tech News

Google Photos allows you to see the photos taken on a specific day

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Photos allows you to see the photos taken on a specific day
Google Photos Allows You To See The Photos Taken On

Must Read

Tech News

Google Photos allows you to see the photos taken on a specific day

Brian Adam - 0
With the simple fact of having a Google account, it is possible to access a lot of free services that the company offers us....
Read more
Android

OnePlus 7 / 7T: The update to Android 11 is delayed due to problems

Abraham - 0
It has been some time since Android 11 came on the market and companies are working on bringing the update to the terminals. OnePlus...
Read more
Latest news

You may be among the millions of Chrome or Edge users who have installed these 28 malicious extensions

Brian Adam - 0
Avast security researchers have discovered 28 extensions for Chrome and Edge web browsers that contain malicious code. It is likely that the plug-ins could...
Read more
Tech News

How to activate HDR Dolby Vision in the camera of your iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most outstanding novelties of the new iPhone 12 range is the possibility of recording 4K video with technology Dolby Vision and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

With the simple fact of having a Google account, it is possible to access a lot of free services that the company offers us. Some of the most popular and used are Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube or Google Photos. There is even a certain synchronization between some of them, as is the case that we are going to discuss next. between the map app and the photo app.

We like it more or less, for a few years Google has offered the function Timeline through your Maps application. A feature that allows us to know where we were on a specific day in the past. Perhaps many of the users have not paid much attention to this function, however, now Google Photos takes advantage of it to allow us the option to relive what we experienced any day in the past through the Google Maps chronology and the photographs stored in Photos.

So that everyone understands it well, what this means is that from Google Photos, it is possible to know the exact place where we took each of the photographs saved next to the day and the year in which we made them. Surely on more than one occasion, reviewing the photos in the gallery of our phone, photos from long ago appear and we wonder where we were at that moment or when we were there the last time.

Relive any moment of the past with your photos

SmartLife

Well, with this Google Photos function it is possible to know all this instantly, since for each of the images we can see the exact place and day when we took them located on the map. And also the opposite, that is, if we touch on a point on the map where it appears that we ever took photos, we will be able to see exactly the photographs taken in that place together with the date.

To do this, all we have to do is make sure that we have updated the Google Photos app and open it on our phone. Once this is done, we touch on the icon of the magnifying glass that appears at the bottom and then click on Your map, option that we find in Sites.

Now, we will be shown a screen divided. In the upper part a potato will be shown where we can see the sites where we have taken pictures with the mobile, while in the lower part all the photos will appear in chronological order from the most recent to the oldest. As we move through them, we will see that on the map they are located in the exact place where we took them.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

You may be among the millions of Chrome or Edge users who have installed these 28 malicious extensions

Brian Adam - 0
Avast security researchers have discovered 28 extensions for Chrome and Edge web browsers that contain malicious code. It is likely that the plug-ins could...
Read more
Tech News

How to activate HDR Dolby Vision in the camera of your iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most outstanding novelties of the new iPhone 12 range is the possibility of recording 4K video with technology Dolby Vision and...
Read more
Facebook

Facebook Messenger: so you can prevent your friends from knowing that you have already read their message

Brian Adam - 0
Did you know about this trick? Well, it is so fantastic that many already use it. Every time we receive a message...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©