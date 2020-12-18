Google Photos allows you to see the photos taken on a specific day

- Advertisement -

With the simple fact of having a Google account, it is possible to access a lot of free services that the company offers us. Some of the most popular and used are Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube or Google Photos. There is even a certain synchronization between some of them, as is the case that we are going to discuss next. between the map app and the photo app.

We like it more or less, for a few years Google has offered the function Timeline through your Maps application. A feature that allows us to know where we were on a specific day in the past. Perhaps many of the users have not paid much attention to this function, however, now Google Photos takes advantage of it to allow us the option to relive what we experienced any day in the past through the Google Maps chronology and the photographs stored in Photos.

So that everyone understands it well, what this means is that from Google Photos, it is possible to know the exact place where we took each of the photographs saved next to the day and the year in which we made them. Surely on more than one occasion, reviewing the photos in the gallery of our phone, photos from long ago appear and we wonder where we were at that moment or when we were there the last time.

Relive any moment of the past with your photos

SmartLife

Well, with this Google Photos function it is possible to know all this instantly, since for each of the images we can see the exact place and day when we took them located on the map. And also the opposite, that is, if we touch on a point on the map where it appears that we ever took photos, we will be able to see exactly the photographs taken in that place together with the date.

To do this, all we have to do is make sure that we have updated the Google Photos app and open it on our phone. Once this is done, we touch on the icon of the magnifying glass that appears at the bottom and then click on Your map, option that we find in Sites.

Now, we will be shown a screen divided. In the upper part a potato will be shown where we can see the sites where we have taken pictures with the mobile, while in the lower part all the photos will appear in chronological order from the most recent to the oldest. As we move through them, we will see that on the map they are located in the exact place where we took them.