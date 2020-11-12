Google Photos and Drive will remove unlimited free storage from June 2021

Today Google has published an important news about the update of the storage of Google Photos Y Google drive that all users are receiving like a jug of cold water. The bargain of the free and unlimited storage.

The June 1, 2021 is the date when all our new photos, videos and documents will start taking up space in the 15 GB free offered by Google One, although in the case of Google Photos there is a family of devices that escapes losing this feature.

Goodbye to free unlimited Google One storage

Google reports that they are making this change to keep pace with the growing demand for storage and also, and more importantly, to follow common industry practices in the market for cloud storage services. Google was the only company that offered unlimited storage, and the company may have feared potential dominance lawsuits.

So starting June 1 of next year, Google’s ** Documents, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files ** will start taking up space in Google drive.

And the same will happen in the new photos and videos whose backup copy is uploaded from June 2021. The files, photos and videos that we have stored in our Google account before that date will continue without taking up space in our storage in the cloud (15 GB free).

If from next summer those 15 GB are too short to save all our memories and documents, we will have to hire one of the subscriptions of Google One:

100 GB: 1.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year.

200 GB: 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year.

2 TB: 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year.

The Google Pixel will keep the unlimited storage of Google Photos

If you have a Google Pixel you can breathe easy, and these phones will continue to have unlimited storage beyond June 1, 2021. Google confirms that Pixel 1-5 will be able to continue uploading photos and videos for free unlimitedly with current conditions with no deadline.

Google respects the unlimited storage of the Pixels because it is one of the features that the company advertises on its devices. Of course, what is not clear is whether the future Pixels will also have unlimited storage or this advantage will die with the new Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

