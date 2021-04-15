google photos completes an even more advanced photo search system

- Advertisement -

There is little doubt that Google Photos is one of the most powerful tools created by Google, and the service continues to improve with different additions. And although the latter have focused on making the service’s video editor evolve, which has come from the app to the browser itself, now it’s the search engine’s turn.

In Google Photos it is relatively easy to find photos from our library if we have any idea of ​​when it was taken, or who appeared in it. This is achieved thanks to the internal labeling carried out by the artificial intelligence that coordinates these tasks, and now it is about to improve with the use of labels that will allow an even more precise search.

Advanced tags assigned by an AI

The discovery of these future labels is the responsibility of Jane Manchun Wong and in them you can see that Google prepares an even more accurate AI-based tagging system. Although what is not known is when these new tags will arrive in the Google Photos catalog so that we can start using them in the search for stored images.

Now we can perform simple searches such as locating specific sites or people, dates and some more advanced searches. Soon Google Photos will allow us to search ‘Photos in motion ‘,’ Selfies’ or ‘Videos’, as they appear in the new labels that Google prepares for its online storage service.

Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021

Advanced search filters can also be combined so that we locate selfies on specific dates or locations and the like. But as we say, it is not yet known when these new advanced tagging will begin to work so that no photography from Photos is left out of our searches.

Via | 9to5Google