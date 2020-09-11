Google Photos for beginners: first steps to start saving all your photos

Google Photos comes installed on most Android phones and serves as a gallery, photo backup, a simple editing application to create collages or join videos, and much more. Backup is free with reduced quality and is a good method to ensure that you do not lose photos by accident or if you lose your phone.

To start using Google Photos backup, you will first need to activate it. This is very easy, as there are just a couple of buttons and settings that you must activate. We explain below how to start using backup photos and videos from Google Photos.

Activate backup

If you have not used Google Photos before, the first time you open the application you will be shown the Setup Assistant, which makes things much easier. In it you basically have to choose google account in which the photos and videos will be saved, and if you want to activate the backup or not.

Backups in Google Photos are associated with a Google account, so that you can recover them on other Android phones or tablets if you log in with the same account. Reduced quality mode does not take up space storage, although if you prefer to save the photos and videos in their original quality, then it will be subtracted from the shared Google storage space (shared between Google Drive, Gmail and other company apps.

In the Setup Wizard, you will need to choose the quality to which you want to backup. There are two options: keep the original quality of photos and videos or reduce it to 16 megapixels for photos and Full HD for videos. These are differences between both options:

High quality : it is the reduced quality, which compresses the images so that they have a maximum of 16 megapixels and the videos to a maximum resolution of Full HD. By choosing this quality, the backup is unlimited and does not waste Google storage space.

: it is the reduced quality, which compresses the images so that they have a maximum of 16 megapixels and the videos to a maximum resolution of Full HD. By choosing this quality, the backup is unlimited and does not waste Google storage space. Original quality: The original quality is maintained for photos and videos, so that photos larger than 16 megapixels can be included without any loss of quality. Photos and videos take up shared Google storage space.

Just because you choose an option does not mean that you should keep the choice forever. If, for example, you still have a lot of storage space available on Google and you prefer to save your photos in original quality, you can later change them to High quality to free up space (but not the other way around).

Copy with data or Wi-Fi only

The next step that you want to configure in Google Photos is the use of data, to determine under what conditions you want the backup to be made. The Startup Wizard only allows you to choose if you want to allow them when there is no Wi-Fi connection, but the application has a few more options in its settings.

To adjust these options, tap on your profile picture and then on Photo Settings. Then enter Backup and sync (the first section) and, finally, tap on Use of mobile data.

As of today, you will find three settings in this section, with which you can determine when you want the backups to be made, depending on the type of connectivity that you have at that moment:

If you want the backups to take place Wi-Fi only, then all three switches must be off. These are the three available options and their meanings:

Create a photo backup using mobile data: If you activate it, the copy will be made using mobile data. Otherwise, only when you have Wi-Fi.

If you activate it, the copy will be made using mobile data. Otherwise, only when you have Wi-Fi. Back up videos using data connections: The same as before, but for the videos.

The same as before, but for the videos. Backup while roaming: If you enable it, the backup will be done using data even if the mobile is roaming.

Make a copy of all folders

By default, Google Photos it only makes copies of the photos you take with the mobile camera. That is, photos from other applications that you have installed are not included, such as Instagram or different photo editors that save creations in separate folders.

However, Photos can be configured to make backup copies of any folder on the mobile that has photos and videos. Every time Google Photos detects a new folder with photos, you will be asked in a notification if you want to include it in your backup. In addition, you can adjust it manually from the options, in the section Create backup and sync, in Device folders.

The operation is simple: the folders you activate will be included in the backup and those that will not be left out. This is useful to make copies of folders with photos and videos that you want to keep safe and exclude others that do not, such as screenshots.