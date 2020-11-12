Google Photos: Free ‘High Quality’ Photo Storage Ends

Google Photos will start charging for photo storage once you exceed 15GB of space in your free account. For the past five years, the company had offered free unlimited backups of “high-quality” photos. The change will occur on June 1, 2021, and is accompanied by other changes to Google Drive policy, such as counting Google Workspace documents and spreadsheets against the same limit. Google will also remove data from inactive accounts that have not been accessed for two years.

Only photos uploaded after June 1 will count towards the limitation

All photos and documents uploaded before June 1 will not count toward the 15GB limit, so you have time to decide whether to continue using Google Photos or to switch to another cloud storage provider for your photos. Google already counts “original quality” photos uploaded against the storage limitation in Google Photos. However, removing unlimited backup of “high-quality” photos and videos (which are automatically compressed for more efficient storage) also removes one of the greatest benefits of this service.

Pixel owners get rid of this limitation

Pixel owners will be able to continue uploading high-quality photos (not original quality) for free after June 1 without those images counting towards the limit. It’s not as good as the original Unlimited Original Quality Pixel offering, but it is a little lure for people buying Google devices.

There are already more than 4,000,000,000,000 photos in Google Photos

Google notes that it offers more free storage than others – 15 GB instead of the 5 GB offered by Apple’s iCloud – and also claims that 80 percent of Google Photos users will not reach that 15 GB figure for at least three years. . The company will send out notices when you start to approach that limit. Google is also rolling out new storage management tools in Google Photos, including a tool that makes it easy to find and remove blurry photos or screenshots. Google is also going to show a “custom estimate” of how long a storage tier will last you in terms of time rather than gigabytes. It will estimate it based on the average uploads of each user over time. Google’s explanation for this change is that there are an almost unfathomable number of photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos, and the service has to be sustainable: Today, more than 4,000,000,000,000 photos are stored in Google Photos, and each week 28,000,000,000 new photos and videos are uploaded. Since many rely on Google Photos to store their memories, it is important that it is not only a great product, but that it continues to meet their needs for the long term. In order to further embrace your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are changing our policy of unlimited high-quality storage.