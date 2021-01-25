Google Photos has a new design for tablets: new sidebar with many more options

- Advertisement -

On June 25, a complete change of its interface arrived to Google Photos, with a map view, a new icon and an even more Material Design air. Months after this big update, tablets become the protagonists with new changes in the UI.

With this new interface usability improvements arrive, bringing with it visual elements of PC design for tablets, taking better advantage of its horizontal format. The update comes with version 5.25 for Android, with no news at the moment about the design change on iPads.

Google Photos and its new design for tablets

Old Google Photos design.

Previously, the interface of Google Photos for tablets was quite similar to that of mobile phones. The prominence at the options level came in the lower bar, which displayed the Photos, Search, and Library buttons.

With the new design, Google Photos for tablets now has the sidebar that we have been seeing for a long time in the PC interface

With the new design the interface for tablets is close to that of PC, with a sidebar that now houses these navigation controls. Going to the side comes hand in hand with offering more options, since now we can directly access the photo archive, trash can, photos stored locally, share, etc.

New design of Google Photos, with sidebar.

Many more options, but now displayed in the side menu. The menu is not exactly the same with respect to the PC, but it is quite similar, more complete than what we had on tablets and we have on iOS and Android mobiles.

The update is coming in progressively with the latest version of Google Photos for Android. Regarding iOS, there is still no news about the redesign, but it will end up arriving sooner or later, since Google always ends up unifying the interface of its applications in the different operating systems and platforms.

Via and image | 9to5Google