Tech NewsApps

Google Photos has a new design for tablets: new sidebar with many more options

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Photos has a new design for tablets: new sidebar with many more options
Google Photos Has A New Design For Tablets: New Sidebar

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Google Photos has a new design for tablets: new sidebar with many more options

On June 25, a complete change of its interface arrived to Google Photos, with a map view, a new icon and an even more Material Design air. Months after this big update, tablets become the protagonists with new changes in the UI.

With this new interface usability improvements arrive, bringing with it visual elements of PC design for tablets, taking better advantage of its horizontal format. The update comes with version 5.25 for Android, with no news at the moment about the design change on iPads.

Google Photos and its new design for tablets

Old Google Photos design Old Google Photos design.

Previously, the interface of Google Photos for tablets was quite similar to that of mobile phones. The prominence at the options level came in the lower bar, which displayed the Photos, Search, and Library buttons.

With the new design, Google Photos for tablets now has the sidebar that we have been seeing for a long time in the PC interface

With the new design the interface for tablets is close to that of PC, with a sidebar that now houses these navigation controls. Going to the side comes hand in hand with offering more options, since now we can directly access the photo archive, trash can, photos stored locally, share, etc.

Google Photos New Design Tablets New design of Google Photos, with sidebar.

Many more options, but now displayed in the side menu. The menu is not exactly the same with respect to the PC, but it is quite similar, more complete than what we had on tablets and we have on iOS and Android mobiles.

The update is coming in progressively with the latest version of Google Photos for Android. Regarding iOS, there is still no news about the redesign, but it will end up arriving sooner or later, since Google always ends up unifying the interface of its applications in the different operating systems and platforms.

Via and image | 9to5Google

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

“Time to Walk” the new function of Apple Fitness +

Brian Adam - 0
A new week begins, we thus arrive at the end of January of this new year and each time the new functions of the...
Read more
Android

Filtered the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro: the best Qualcomm processor, 2K screen and 108 megapixels

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro will be one of the most outstanding high-end of the Chinese company, following the trajectory of recent...
Read more
Tech News

How to get the SPID from Poste Italiane? The procedure to follow

Brian Adam - 0
After having exposed how to obtain the SPID and the required documents, let's talk about what one of the most popular identity provider: Poste...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©