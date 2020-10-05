Google Photos improves its editor: control of color, blur, lighting and more

Google held yesterday afternoon the presentation event of its new devices, a new Chromecast, a revamped Nest Audio and, also, the Pixel 5 which will be on sale soon (not in Spain). And taking advantage of this occasion, those from Mountain View have renewed many of the functions of their editor in the Google Photos app, to take advantage of precisely that new hardware that their smartphones mount.

The point is that the news are not few and they touch practically any corner of the Google Photos editor, with new controls that add all kinds of nuances to our photographs, using what they call machine learning or artificial intelligence itself. Technologies that allow you to apply blur effects to the backgrounds even if we have not captured that photo with ToF sensors or anything similar.

A little help from Google

As we said, the Google Photos editor is already more than full of functions but what Mountain View has done is to enhance all the recommendations it offers us when retouching a snapshot. The idea is that the app itself, through so-called machine learning, is able to suggest all kinds of filters and effects to improve the results that we can see on the screen.

New editing features for Google Photos. Google

It is not so much about adding more functions as about giving a twist to the sense of having an editor, offering alternatives so that the machine itself invites us to introduce changes. From Google they say that we will receive suggestions “such as [las de] Enhance and Color Pop, and we’ll be adding more tips to Pixel devices in the coming months to help your portraits, landscapes, sunsets and more really stand out.

That’s the bad news, because for now these functions will focus on the new Pixel 5 and the previous 4a (5G), which are supposed to hit the market with differential hardware elements that allow them to squeeze these functions out. Anyway, and after months, these features will end up reaching everyone thanks to an update of Google Photos in the Play Store.

As an example, one of the new features of the Google Photos editor is called Portrait Light, that allows you to change the light source of a portrait quickly and easily, moving lights and shadows around the person photographed as if we were in a studio about to press the button to take the photo. It must be recognized that the results are surprising since Google has managed to ensure that this lighting does not occur in a flat way, but rather that it does so on the face and body in a completely three-dimensional way. Hopefully we can enjoy all these changes soon.