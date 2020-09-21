Tech NewsApps

Google Photos improves the sharing menu: these are its news

By Brian Adam
Google Photos improves the sharing menu: these are its news
Google Photos Improves The Sharing Menu: These Are Its News

Google is still searching for the perfect formula for improve the ‘Share’ menu Android, and it seems that you have found it with Google Photos, especially if you have Android 11.

Google Photos has released in its last update a new sharing menu, that with its new design and behavior improve speed in which we can share a photo or video from other applications. In addition to being more intuitive.

This is the new Google sharing menu

One of the problems with the sharing menu of Google Photos is that it showed the applications in a sliding horizontal listTherefore, to find an application, we had to slide our finger until we found it, and in each movement of the finger we saw a maximum of four applications.

Google Photos Share

Now him new ‘Share’ menu shows the three recent apps or actions next to the option Plus, which shows us a vertical sliding panel. Thus, in addition to opening the share menu more quickly, it allows us to find the application we are looking for more comfortably by show more apps on screen.

Another novelty is that now we can finally pin apps in the Google Photos share menu, to have our favorite applications at the top. To do this, we will only have to make a long press on an application and click on the ‘Set’ option.

Google Photos Share
Google Photos

Google Photos

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Photography

Via | Android Police

