Latest newsTech News

Google Photos is renewed with new collage designs

By Brian Adam
0
16
Google Photos is renewed with new collage designs
Google Photos Is Renewed With New Collage Designs

Must Read

Apps

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, to be launched in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency, will be launched in January 2021 after the social network - one of the 27 institutions that are part of "The...
Read more
Tech News

Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Pixabay Microsoft has announced that as of this November 30, Internet Explorer will cease to be compatible with Microsoft Teams. Let's remember that...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review! We put the tablet’s ‘smart’ functions to the test

Brian Adam - 0
Who doesn't want to automate their day? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It has tools that are useful for the office and everyday...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung certifies its possible Smart Tag object tracker tag

Abraham - 0
Samsung introduced the Smart Things Search feature during the launch of the "Galaxy Note 20" series. The company explained that its new application will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Photos It is constantly showing you memories of old photos in its application through Instagram-like stories. These appear in the carousel at the top of your photos. Now the company has decided to renew the collages, which consist of multiple images that appear with drawing backgrounds, making them more social media friendly with no more effort on their part.

Google Photos releases new collages

The new collages of Google Photos have begun to be deployed during these days in its application for smartphones. Now the app Google Photos will automatically create collage with your most recent photos with renewed and friendly designs to give it a more casual look to share. It will also have a sober, elegant and minimalist design such as the grid design of white frames.

This new collage layout will automatically be created in “Recently featured”, the section of Google Photos that shows us the best recent photos along with edits and montages that the photo editor has made automatically as suggestions.

This week, we’re rolling out new collage designs that help you relive your memories in fun and delightful ways. These collages are automatically built for you in Recent Highlights, so you can easily share in just a few taps. pic.twitter.com/PkMUYnnscR

– Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 24, 2020

To get these collages we just have to select them manually, and edit them. In addition, you can save to have them in the gallery and power share it with other users or on social media through the share tab.

On social media, Google has posted an example collage that has a chalkboard-style background with chalk paints that mimic Polaroid film.

Not everyone has official access to them yet

So far these new collages seem to be limited To the carousel of highlights: when we try to create them manually by selecting multiple images, hitting the plus button and choosing Collage, we get the familiar version with boring white borders and frames that separate individual images.

The new collages are rolling out as a server-side update, so be sure to check out your recent highlights. You can download the latest version from Google Photos from the Play Store or more in APK Mirror.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, to be launched in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency, will be launched in January 2021 after the social network - one of the 27 institutions that are part of "The...
Read more
Tech News

Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Pixabay Microsoft has announced that as of this November 30, Internet Explorer will cease to be compatible with Microsoft Teams. Let's remember that...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review! We put the tablet’s ‘smart’ functions to the test

Brian Adam - 0
Who doesn't want to automate their day? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It has tools that are useful for the office and everyday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©