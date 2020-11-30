Google Photos is renewed with new collage designs

Google Photos It is constantly showing you memories of old photos in its application through Instagram-like stories. These appear in the carousel at the top of your photos. Now the company has decided to renew the collages, which consist of multiple images that appear with drawing backgrounds, making them more social media friendly with no more effort on their part.

Google Photos releases new collages

The new collages of Google Photos have begun to be deployed during these days in its application for smartphones. Now the app Google Photos will automatically create collage with your most recent photos with renewed and friendly designs to give it a more casual look to share. It will also have a sober, elegant and minimalist design such as the grid design of white frames.

This new collage layout will automatically be created in “Recently featured”, the section of Google Photos that shows us the best recent photos along with edits and montages that the photo editor has made automatically as suggestions.

This week, we’re rolling out new collage designs that help you relive your memories in fun and delightful ways. These collages are automatically built for you in Recent Highlights, so you can easily share in just a few taps. pic.twitter.com/PkMUYnnscR

– Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 24, 2020

To get these collages we just have to select them manually, and edit them. In addition, you can save to have them in the gallery and power share it with other users or on social media through the share tab.

On social media, Google has posted an example collage that has a chalkboard-style background with chalk paints that mimic Polaroid film.

Not everyone has official access to them yet

So far these new collages seem to be limited To the carousel of highlights: when we try to create them manually by selecting multiple images, hitting the plus button and choosing Collage, we get the familiar version with boring white borders and frames that separate individual images.

The new collages are rolling out as a server-side update, so be sure to check out your recent highlights. You can download the latest version from Google Photos from the Play Store or more in APK Mirror.