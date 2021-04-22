Google Photos now lets you add images and videos to albums, even when you’re offline

- Advertisement -

One of the big problems with apps that need to be permanently connected to a service, or a server, is that the moment we decide to take our phone offline, or if we don’t have enough data coverage, they stop these operations because that process that we want to carry out, not having communication, rejects it and directly they do not let us do anything. That is why many invented the offline mode, precisely so that the absence of the internet would not stop our work or time for leisure and rest. Which Google Photos has just done with one of those tasks that we all carry out from time to time even when the conditions of the service are not the most optimal and it is practically impossible to maintain a stable data connection. Add photos and albums whenever So from Google Photos they have begun to offer users an interesting function that, even if we have the mobile without Wi-Fi or data, will allow us to continue using it, such as assigning images or videos to new albums or that we already have created in the photo library. The idea is that we do not stop capturing unforgettable moments and organize them as best we want, without being attentive to how the data coverage is doing. Of course, once the phone returns to a connection zone, or we voluntarily remove the airplane mode, Google Photos will update all the actions we have carried out with its servers, to keep the latest version also in the cloud. This new function would be similar to that of automatically synchronizing photos and videos in the photo library, which many times is not carried out and remains on pause until we are under the umbrella of a Wi-Fi network. It must be said that this function is completely transparent for the user, so you will not get the notice that it is already available, simply the possibility of adding that content to the albums when you do not have a connection. What’s more, the menu itself and the way to do it will not vary from one mode to another so you will have to force the disconnection of the smartphone to verify that your Google Photos already has the update applied. In case it does not allow you to perform this action, you can go to the Android Play Store to verify that you have the latest update installed. If this is the case, and you do not have the function available, then you have to wait for those from Mountain View to press the button that enables it for your account.