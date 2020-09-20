Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle

Google Photos now only allows you to create movies vertically

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Photos now only allows you to create movies vertically
Google Photos Now Only Allows You To Create Movies Vertically

Must Read

Apps

Google Photos now only allows you to create movies vertically

Brian Adam - 0
Google Photos includes a small tool that allows us to create our own movies or presentations by adding photos, videos and music to our...
Read more
Communication

Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza become online concerts, the second is free

Brian Adam - 0
Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza they are two of the most popular festivals in the world. The first is based on electronic music, while the second...
Read more
Latest news

Freewheeling Elon Musk at NYT, from Kanye West to Fortnite to anime

Brian Adam - 0
After being "reprimanded" by his partner for a tweet, Elon Musk returns to be talked about because of a long interview with the New...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi, discovered smartphone with 4720 mAh battery: is it the Mi 10T Lite?

Brian Adam - 0
Three new models should also appear soon in the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone series: Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and a third...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Photos now only allows you to create movies vertically

Google Photos includes a small tool that allows us to create our own movies or presentations by adding photos, videos and music to our compositions, but this feature no longer works as before.

Since a month ago, Google Photos does not allow creating movies horizontally. If you add videos and photos horizontally, Google Photos creates the film vertically, adding black stripes above and below the generated video. The editor no longer respects the format and what would appear to be a bug from the latest versions has now been confirmed to be not.

Movies only vertically

Google Photos Movies

Faced with numerous complaints about this ruling, David Lieb, product manager for Google Photos, replied to two users on Twitter to clarify that there was no longer any way to create movies horizontally.

When asked if there was a hidden option to create horizontal films, David Lieb said that option was planned but that decided to leave only portrait mode for now, since the majority of videos that are edited from the mobile are in photos and vertical videos.

If you were creating your video montages with Google Photos, now you will have to resort to third-party video editors to be able to create your videos horizontally. We hope that Google Photos decides to add the option that allows us to select the aspect of the video.

Related Articles

Latest news

Freewheeling Elon Musk at NYT, from Kanye West to Fortnite to anime

Brian Adam - 0
After being "reprimanded" by his partner for a tweet, Elon Musk returns to be talked about because of a long interview with the New...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi, discovered smartphone with 4720 mAh battery: is it the Mi 10T Lite?

Brian Adam - 0
Three new models should also appear soon in the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone series: Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and a third...
Read more
Latest news

Euronics launches LG Days, with an extra 10% discount on 2020 OLED TVs

Brian Adam - 0
Interesting news at Euronics stores that are part of the Nova chain. Since yesterday, Monday 27 July 2020, LG Days have started, which will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©