Google Photos Says Goodbye to Free Unlimited Storage – How to Export Your Library to iCloud Photos?

In 2015 Google launched Google Photos, a free and unlimited storage space where users could save all their photos in the cloud. This platform became a popular tool, even for Apple users. However, the browser giant announced that in 2021 it will no longer offer this space unlimited and free, that is why we explain how to export your images to iCloud Photos. When does the free storage of Google Photos end?

The reasons why Google decided to change its policy of unlimited free storage in high quality in Google Photos. That is why from June 1, 2021, users who exceed the 15GB limit offered by the Google account must have a subscription in Google One.

Now, on the one hand, it should be taken into account that the free 15GB offered by Google is made up of the space used in Gmail, Drive and Photos. In other words, we will have to be more careful than ever in the photographs that we decide to save in this application.

Finally, and to the peace of mind of many users, the new limit of 15GB of free storage applies to photos and videos added after the June 1 date. That is, high-quality photos or videos that users have uploaded before the deadline “They will not count in the 15GB storage” and therefore, “They will be considered free and exempt from the storage limit”Google reported on its blog.

On the other hand, the changes will not affect the photos and videos that the user uploads in original quality, since “They will continue to count in the 15GB of free storage in the Google account”, indicates the company. In conclusion, the content that is already stored there will remain safe and it will not be necessary to start downloading all the images, which would be a headache. In any case, once the policy is modified, the company will inform users by means of a notification if they approach the free storage limit.

If you are those people who have a large media library, it would be to plan in advance whether to hire the Google One service or migrate to another platform. And who enters the scene now is Apple.

But first What is it Google One? It is a subscription service that expands Google’s cloud storage space shared between all products. Google One offers different types of monthly plans: 100GB ($ 2), 200GB ($ 3), and 2TB ($ 10).

The benefits that we would have when hiring a Google One plan would only be to expand the storage … and this is where we find the difference with Apple one.

Unlike Google Photos, Apple One is a package that brings together four Apple services: Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage opting for 50GB for a value of $ 10.95 per month or 200GB for 14.95GB and the possibility of share it with 5 people. for your photos, files and much more. In this way, the Cupertino company takes the lead by offering a complete ecosystem by improving Google’s proposal.