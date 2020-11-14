Google Photos shuts down free unlimited storage

In the last hours Google has given a steering wheel to its policy of storage in the cloud of photos and videos and all those users who were so happy to have their photo library always online, within reach of any device without spending a euro, will have to return to reality and wake up from that dream. And it is that the Mountain View have decided to cut their losses: if we want extra space, we will have to pay.

This has been announced by the Americans who, in a movement that should not surprise us, has decided that that unlimited storage of “high quality” photos, up to 16MP, and videos with maximum resolution of 1080p (FullHD) is history. From now on, all that space that we are going to consume will be deducted from the one we have for free for having a Gmail address. This is 15GB.

When do the limitations start?

For now, we can continue to store all that we capture with our mobile without fear of being told that the space is over since This new usage policy will take effect in June 2021. Until then, things will continue as before with the possibility of having our entire photo library online without costing us a euro, as well as everything we already have uploaded.

New storage limit for free accounts.

Now, in the event that we want to continue having our photo library on Google from July 2021, things change and We will have to think about what plan we want to take to have something more than those free 15GB. And for that, it will be necessary to sign a plan called Google One, which offers different capacity tranches of 100 and 200 gigabytes and 2TB. From there on from that last amount, its use is more oriented to the professional field.

Those 100 or 200GB plans have a monthly price of 1.99 and 2.99 euros, respectively, that will allow you to store enough photos and videos. Of course, without too much fanfare because if you want to have your memories in 4K, it is very possible that you will soon fill the cloud with just two or three trips that you make soon (if it is possible with the pandmeia). Be that as it may, if we continue to want to use the Mountain View cloud, we will have no choice but to go through the checkout or return to the old method of having everything stored, offline, on hard drives in our house. The good thing (if there is a good side) of this news is that, at least we have until June next year to decide what we are going to do.