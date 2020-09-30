Google Photos stops saving the ‘live photos’ of some smartphones

Moving photos are an invention that some smartphone manufacturers pulled up their sleeves to give more life to those memories that we keep on the phone, forgetting to capture a single frame to focus on picking up what happened over a few seconds those who would accompany audio and everything. That is to say, a video not a video, which the advertising would say.

The fact is that for a long time, Google Photos has admitted this type of content without problems, which we could deactivate if we did not like it that of the photos coming to life for a few moments, like in the Harry Potter movies. But now, some users have encountered problems when uploading those moving photos … and they all have a common denominator: they do it from Samsung smartphones.

Changes in the way you capture

Although the Koreans introduced this type of motion capture four years ago, It was not until recently that they significantly modified the way they were captured, in such a way that they have been converted into small video files, with sound and everything, that Google Photos does not want to import and process. So much so that the only thing we can see of that image is the keyframe, which is the one that the system indicates as the main one in case we want to remove the movement in the display inside the smartphone.

Photo in motion. Unsplash

This deletion of video and audio to leave only the keyframe you are leaving many users without backing up content that they have no other way to store in the cloud, so they risk losing it forever. Obviously there are ways to have it forever locally, or manually upload it to Drive or any other saving system, but it would no longer be visible in the Google Photos timeline.

According to Google, this decision to block this content is caused “After Samsung added sound feature to motion pictures included in OneUI 2.5 update“, that’s why” moving photos are not displayed in Google Photos and consequently are not backed up to the cloud “. At the very least, they warn that” Images are displayed fine, but only live images They stopped working”.

Anyway, If what we want is to record a video, why settle for one of these live photos that only last a few frames and leave no real record of anything? Do you like these photos that store audio and video?