Google Photos updates its interface on tablets to take better advantage of their screens

One of the great historical problems that Android tablet users have had is that, on very few occasions, the applications had an interface specifically designed for their screens bigger. So many of them chose to trace the structure and elements of the same that they show on a smartphone but adapted to sizes of 9, 10 or more inches.

Luckily, in recent times that habit has been corrected and it is possible to see how developers do an extra work taking advantage of each pixel on these screens, to improve the user experience, a decision that even Google is beginning to adopt. And now has got to work with one of those apps that everyone has at hand on their tablet: Google Photos.

A much more web interface

So, with version 5.25 of Google Photos for Android it will arrive a new interface that will take better advantage of the resolution and size of the screen of our tablet to, in this case, bring it even closer to the web experience, where there is no lower bar with icons and shortcuts, but a column on the left with a whole series of shortcuts that help us find more quickly what we keep in the cloud.

New Google Photos interface on Android tablets. 9to5Google

Thus, as you can see from the screen that you have just above, all controls go to that column on the left side and changes occur in some tabs. For example, “Search” becomes “Explore” and all the alternatives for sharing content are also located in the same space, leaving their traditional location in the upper right part of the screen.

If you notice, Google Photos for tablets (Android for now) stops cloning the design of the mobile phone app and it focuses more on the original that we have through the web, which causes some substantial changes in its handling, which leaves behind that minimized structure to perform on mobile devices and becomes a much larger and expanded experience.

As before we pointed out, this revamped version will arrive first on devices with Google OS Over the next few days and it remains to be known what the Mountain View plans will be to land on another of its important platforms, such as iPadOS, where we also hope that these same changes will be applied.