Google Photos updates so you can share your memories more easily

Google Photos is one of those applications that those in Mountain View always keep alive since every so often we have breakfast with some change in its operation. The most important thing already arrived a few months ago, during confinement due to the pandemic, with an almost complete overhaul that even affected the logo itself. But now, what we have is a discreet minor work that has to do with the way we share with friends and family.

And is that one of the best features that Google Photos always offers has to do with the ease it offers us when it comes to sharing those memories that we just captured, or the albums from a few decades ago that come to visit us to leave us a little nostalgic. So if you have an Android smartphone, you are in luck.

New ways to share more

As we tell you, this time what Google has done has been to fine-tune some functions that were already mostly present in the application, except that they have been given a little twist to their design, leaving each element with a much larger, cleaner and more orderly appearance. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just below, on the left.

New menus to share in Google Photos. 9to5Google

Surely, Google wanted to synchronize this way of presenting the application with the news that have reached Android 11, thus offering an image of coordination between all its services. As you can see from the captures, the alternatives to send our photos and videos are increased and, more importantly, a new option arrives, which is “More”, and which saves all the apps, services and platforms that do not appear to us take a look.

Remember that A few months ago, Google decided to prioritize Gmail contacts (Google Photos users) compared to other apps that are surely more popular, so it will be in that “Share” menu where you will find them all. For example, to copy the link to a photo and video album that you want to send through WhatsApp.

As always with these updates, for now Google has officially published it but it remains to be seen when it will spread to be available in all devices and countries in which they operate. In our case, throughout the week it would be a more than reasonable time to have full access to this new sharing menu.