Google Photos will charge you in the future for storing data

There are applications on your mobile that do work behind your eyes. Google Photos it stores your captures in the cloud in the background; this serves to avoid losing your memories when you change cell phone.

Until now, the default application of Android phones was storing without limit all the content of your photo gallery. However, the company will change the details of its service to limit the use of the cloud.

It is a free app that does not generate income for Google. However, it is intended to limit the storage of all users to 15 GB so that they pay for more space in the future.

Google’s strategy is that it has divided the photographs into two sections. Currently, those photos that have a quality reduction through the Google algorithm will remain within the free plan.

On the other hand, if we use the “Original” quality, the 15 GB will be used up to the limit.

Google has decided that from June 2021 all photos within the 15 GB plan will be counted, regardless of the quality in which they are saved. To avoid erasing the previous record in our library, the company has decided that all High Quality photos that we upload before June 1 will not count in these 15 GB.

In case we want more storage space we will have to pay for Google One, the subscription service to increase the capacity of Google Drive.

