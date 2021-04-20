Google Photos will facilitate the search of documents with this function

- Advertisement -

Google has been adapting all its cloud services for a few months to focus on a new landscape that inevitably passes through a payment model, after years in which it seemed that Mountain View was going to give us everything so that our digital life could kept intact on their servers. But it will not be like that, and proof of this is that Google Photos will close the tap of free and unlimited storage as of June 1. Despite the cost of the premium service, Google Photos can still be one of the best places to store your images thanks to its useful search functions. Now the photography cloud platform is testing another useful search function, a filter that selects photos from documents such as receipts, business cards, etc. Google Photos will make it easier to find documents with this function The functionality that Google Photos is able to recognize various types of documents is nothing new. In fact, the “Stuff” section of the app’s search tab already sorts photos of receipts, menus, etc., but this latest addition is taking things a step further. Some users are seeing a new “Documents” section in the Photos search tab right next to “People”, “Places” and “Things”. The new section, however, includes automated filters for signs, recipes, posters, documents, handwriting, books, texts, notebooks / notes, menus, bulletin boards, Post-it notes, and even legal identity documents. There are endless ways that all of these filters could come in handy, especially with the Lens integration capable of extracting phone numbers, emails, and more from still images. The media group, Android Police, has echoed this new functionality, but we are not sure of the breadth of this rollout. We have checked if this function is already available on our devices and we see that they do not show the document filter in the Google Photos application, not even after forcing the stop. When will this feature be available? The Documents section has not yet been widely deployed, and currently appears to be part of a test; it is not known when it will be available to everyone. But once it is, we will update this article as it appears for more users.