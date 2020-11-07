Google Photos will have exclusive payment functions for Google One users

Since last March it was already clear, through evidence in the beta versions, that Mountain View had a plan to seduce users who use free storage to jump to any of the subscriptions they have inside from Google One. The program that allows us to store our photos and videos in the original quality in the cloud with which we capture them, without losing anything along the way.

In addition, if you realize it, it fits perfectly with the typical strategy of a company that launches a new application, or service, which offers it for a first period free of charge, and then closes small plots for which it charges us. Y the Google Photos editor was, until now, a place that we could use without limitations so it has become the first objective of this new movement of the company.

There will be paid functions in the editor

The good news, for now, is that these functions are not going to be implemented today or tomorrow, but they are already clearly referenced within the application code, so it is a matter of Google activating the button to introduce the changes so that they are implemented. Specifically, we are talking about photo and video editing tools that are now considered premium, so we will have to have a Google One subscription to enjoy them.

Google Photos on devices. Google

Although those text strings found in the versions of the APK of Google Photos (v5.18) are more than evident (” As a member of Google One, you get access to additional editing functions “), there is so far no trace of what those functions are referred to, if it is some of the ones that we already have available that will limit them, or if they will be different ones that are to be developed.

The arrival of new editing tools, or special filters, are just the beginning of a new leg that Google could offer to all users with the aim of increasing the income of an application that, today, is practically free except for the possibility of printing our memories on paper albums. With this change, Google Photos would take an important leap when it comes to seducing potential users that, until today, have not seen it necessary to have a subscription to Google One.