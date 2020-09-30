MobileAndroidTech News

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Google's budget phone gains 5G connectivity and grows in battery, cameras and screen

By Brian Adam
In early August, Google held an online event in which it unveiled the new Pixel 4a, a compact mid-range phone that came to succeed the Pixel 3a confirming the rumors and leaks that had occurred in the previous days. On this occasion, we ran out of XL variant, but that same day, Google announced that it would launch its 5G version in the fall.

The day has come and, along with the Pixel 5, Google has made the Pixel 4a 5G official. Under a polycarbonate body, this new terminal offers balanced hardware in which its Snapdragon 765G processor stands out, which is responsible for providing it with 5G connectivity, and its double rear camera. In addition, it grows in screen size and battery capacity.

Google Pixel 4A 5G datasheet

Google Pixel 4a 5G

SCREEN

6.2-inch OLED (19.5: 9)
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
GPU Adreno 620
Titan M security chip

RAM / STORAGE

6 GB LPDDR4 / 128 GB UFS 2.1

SOFTWARE

Android 11

REAR CAMERA

Main sensor: 12 megapixels f / 1.7 (1.4µm), Dual Pixel, OIS
Wide angle: 16 megapixels (1.0µm), f / 2.2
Others: 4K video, astrophoto

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 megapixels f / 2.0 (1.12µm)

DRUMS

3,800 mAh
18W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

5G, 4G / LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, NFC, USB type C 3.1, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader
Stereo speakers

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2 mm

168 g

PRICE

499 euros

More screen, power, battery and cameras

Google Pixel 4a 5g 02

The main difference of this new model with the Pixel 4a that we met in August is that it is now equipped with 5G connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset is accompanied by the Adreno 620 GPU and the Titan M Security Chip, as well as 6 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 128 GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage and the Android 11 operating system.

The perforated OLED screen still maintains its 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), but grows to 6.2 inches and adds HDR10 + support. What also increases is the battery: from the 3,150 mAh that we had in the Pixel 4a we went to 3,800 mAh in the 5G variant, keeping, yes, the fast charge of 18 W.

Google Pixel 4a 5g 03

If we look at the photographic section, we see that the front camera still has a single 8 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor, but the rear camera, which records in 4K, has evolved into a dual configuration. In this way, we find a main sensor of 12 megapixels f / 1.7 with Dual Pixel technology and OIS, and a wide angle of 16 megapixels f / 2.2.

What also remains is the rear fingerprint reader and stereo speakers, all in a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. Leaving aside its compatibility with 5G networks, the rest of the connectivity options – including the headphone jack – are the same as on the Pixel 4a.

Versions and price of the Pixel 4a 5G

The new Pixel 4a 5G will be available in two colors (white or black) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will hit the market on October 15 at a price of 499 euros, but for now, it will only go on sale in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Photos | @evleaks

