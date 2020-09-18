MobileAndroidLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Google Pixel 4a, announcement in a few hours: price leak and data sheet

By Brian Adam
Google Pixel 4a, announcement in a few hours: price leak and data sheetThe presentation of Google Pixel 4a is just a few hours away, the expected medium range of the Mountain View company that has been at the center of rumor and leak for months. The last hours before the announcement event are no exception and, in fact, information has leaked about smartphone price and data sheet.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge and as written by the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, it seems that the launch price, at least for the US market, is equal to $ 349. Furthermore, it seems that later in the year a 5G version of Google Pixel 4a will also arrive, which should accompany, in the autumn window, the arrival on the market of the Pixel 5 range. The 5G model should cost $ 499.

In any case, focusing ontomorrow 3 August 2020 announcement, the Google Pixel 4a data sheet should include a 5.81-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), HDR support, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and a hole for the camera positioned at the top left, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, an Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64 / 128GB of internal memory, a single 12MP rear camera (f / 1.7, OIS), an 8MP front camera (f / 2.0) and a 3140 mAh battery.

