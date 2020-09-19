Google Pixel 4a is finally official: imminent presentation!

There are rumors of Google Pixel 4a for several months now, so much so that the smartphone has leaked online in all “sauces”. However, until now the Mountain View company had never confirmed the presentation of the device, enough to make someone suspect that in the end the model would never arrive. Now, however, it’s all official.

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge and 9to5Google, BigG has revealed to the world the announcement date of the expected Google Pixel 4a: August 3, 2020. In short, we are talking about an imminent presentation, given that it is next Monday. In case you are wondering, yes: the event was confirmed by the Mountain View company itself, given that the image that you can see at the bottom of the news appeared on the Google Store. The latter is accessible via an Easter egg, since there is a “Lorem ipsum” tab on the BigG official website.

If you want the “game” solution, just know that you need to press on the colored squares and follow the order of the Google logo, i.e. blue, red, yellow, blue, green and red. In this way, you will see that the page will bring up the date of August 3, 2020. In short, we are facing another of the classic “found” of the Mountain View company, a nice way to announce the date once and for all to fans announcement of its next medium range, as well as successor of Pixel 3a.

In short, in the end the rumors of a few days ago were confirmed.