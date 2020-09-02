Tech News5G NewsTech GiantsGoogleMobile

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G certified by the FCC, imminent launch?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G certified by the FCC, imminent launch?

Smartphones Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G would now seem close to the official presentation. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has in fact certified a very large group of devices which, according to the data published online, could be the new Big G phones.

The model names are GTT9Q, G5NZ6, GD1YQ, G6QU3, G025I, G025H and G025E. The top three should be the Google Pixel 5, as they have also been tested for wireless charging; the last three have also completed tests for the 5G network and therefore should be the Google Pixel 4a 5G – also because the 4a base models have the name G025J. As for the G6QU3 model, however, it should be a specific smartphone for US telephone operators.

We also remember the details leaked in August regarding Google Pixel 5: the device should mount a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 12.2MP main rear camera + 8MP front camera and a 4000mAh battery. But these are still indiscretions, so they must be taken with pliers.

However, the first photos of the back of both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have also emerged, which seem to confirm the various rumors regarding the camera module and the fingerprint sensor.

