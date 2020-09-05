Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released the same day: here is the possible date

Only yesterday the technical specifications of the Google Pixel 5 appeared online together with the possible European prices also of the Pixel 4a; apparently, however, the tipster of the sector do not intend to stop with the leaks: on the German site TechnikNews there was talk of market launch dates, leaked thanks to a photo from the Vodafone Germany database.

As usual, the telephone operator will offer branded models of the smartphones of the moment in its stores, including the last two Pixel 4a and Pixel 5: according to what is written in the database, both will be available in black and they will be released on the same day, which is 25 September 2020. However, there does not appear to be the Google Pixel 5 XL so much noise in August. A launch close enough to the release of FCC certificates in the United States, confirming that these documents often indicate an imminent release.

But also the German youtuber Techcheck has released other interesting data regarding prices: if the first rumors spoke of 629 Euros for the Google Pixel 5 and 499 for the Pixel 4a, now the figure would seem to change for the latter which it could reach the market at 487 euros.

We also remember the data sheet of the Google Pixel 5: 6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip with Adreno 620 GPU and integrated 5G Snapdragon X52 modem, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory 12.2MP main rear camera + 8MP front camera and a 4000 mAh battery.