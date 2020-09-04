Google Pixel 5, European prices and technical specifications leaked online

After the certifications of the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appeared online, the latest leaks regarding Google Pixel 5 speak of possible European prices and also technical specifications, in particular display, camera and processor.

According to what reported by Android Central, the new Google Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a great middle ground between the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL. The difference is that this new screen will have very thin edges and a notch punch-hole for the front camera; According to other rumors, Big G would be integrating the OLED display with variable refresh rate produced by Samsung with LTPO technology for decrease battery consumption.

As for the camera, however, there will be two rear sensors just like in the Pixel 4, but instead of a telephoto lens as the second lens, there will be an ultra-wide angle. The beating heart of the Google Pixel 5 will most likely be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip (octa-core 1 x Cortex-A76 2.4 GHz + 1 x ARM Cortex-A76 2.2 GHz + 6 Cortex-A55 1.8 GHz), chosen by many brands for their mid-range smartphones, together with the Adreno 620 GPU and the 5G modem integrated Snapdragon X52. Accompanying the processor will be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Finally, if in the US the price still remains a mystery, they would be European prices of both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a leaked: the first could arrive on the market at 629 Euro in green and black, while the second at 499 Euro in black and white.

In August, however, there was also talk of the possibility of seeing a Google Pixel 5 XL for $ 699, with the same Snapdragon 765G processor but with an OLED QHD screen around 6.67 inches.