Google Pixel 5: everything we think we know before its launch

After introducing the Google Pixel 4a, the company stated that it would launch the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 at a later event, scheduled for September 30. As usual, throughout these weeks we have been seeing different leaks, in which the design and specifications of this terminal have been practically completely explained.

So let’s review everything we think we know about the Google Pixel 5, since at the moment this information is neither official nor confirmed. However, the information aims to be reliable: all the major leakers agree on the specifications and design of this Google Pixel 5.

What we think we know about the Google Pixel 5

At the design level, as it has been filtered, Google Pixel 5 is expected to be virtually identical to Google Pixel 4a. It is expected that the frames are slightly better used, giving rise to a fairly symmetrical design and, as the main difference, the camera module would incorporate two sensors, one of the few differences at the visual level that this Pixel 5 would have on its back. So that, no glass or premium materials for the Pixel 5, but aluminum according to the leaks.

The Pixel 5 hardware it won’t be high-end, leaving aside the historical tradition of conceiving the Pixel as a flagship. Instead, the leaks point to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the American manufacturer’s mid-range 5G platform.

Betting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G will allow the price of the Pixel 5 to fall and move away from the almost a thousand euros that the Google Pixel 4 XL already cost

Betting on this processor is key to reduce the price of the Pixel, something that has used to be accompanied by some criticism historically, as the Pixels are as expensive as the competition, still offering inferior hardware. This processor would be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, in addition to the Titan M chip to provide greater security.

The battery of this Pixel 5, according to leaks, will be 4,080mAh with 18W fast charge. Great news if we take into account that a screen of only 6 inches with Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and OLED technology is expected. In our experience with the Pixel 4a, with only 3,080mAh, the autonomy was not bad, so this Pixel 5, on paper, should last considerably longer.

Pixel 5 next to Pixel 4a 5G.

The star of the crown in the Pixels has always been the camera, having important changes this generation. The sensor would still be 12.2 MP in the case of the main camera, but the (not very sharp) telephoto lens of the Pixel 4 generation would be replaced by a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle.

The last time we saw an ultra-wide with Google was in the front camera of the Pixel 3. In the new generation, the telephoto lens may disappear and we see a wide angle accompanying the main sensor

Google has only used the wide angle in the front camera of the Google Pixel 3, and for many users it will be good news have this angle on the rear camera. It is also expected to record at Full HD + 120 240 FPS and 4K 60 FPS, with only 1080p 30 FPS for the selfie, somewhat below its direct competition.

In short, these are the expected features on the Google Pixel 5:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 5G.

8 GB of RAM.

128 GB of internal storage.

OLED screen of about 6 inches.

90 Hz refresh rate.

Similar in size to Pixel 4a 5G with fewer frames.

No XL model to succeed the Pixel 4 XL.

Double camera: main and ultra wide angle.

15 watt wireless charging.

5 watt reverse wireless charging.

USB-C.

The price of the Google Pixel 5 would be 639 euros, notably below the almost 1,000 euros that the Google Pixel 4 XL cost. It is expected to be sold in the colors green and black and, although it is expected for the next September 30, there is no news about its availability.

Images | OnLeaks, XLeaks and XDA Developers