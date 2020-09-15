Tech News

Google Pixel 5, here is the presentation date: not just smartphones

By Brian Adam
After months of rumors, concrete information finally arrives on the Google Pixel 5 presentation date, expected by many fans of the smartphone world.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and as you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the Mountain View company has begun to invite the first insiders to an event to be held at 20:00 Italian time of 20 September 2020. BigG did not leave room for many doubts about what will be presented, given that in the invitation there are explicit references to Chromecast, smart speakers and Pixel smartphones.

In short, there will not be only mobile devices during the event, even if clearly the eyes of the fans are bet on Google Pixel 5. The smartphone recently showed up in an alleged, atypical, 5S version. There is still some “mystery” around the Californian company’s new series of mobile devices, but now we know which day to mark on the calendar. By the way, the “highlight” is less than a week away.

We just have to wait a few days to find out more about the new Google devices. In any case, a few weeks ago there were rumors of a possible availability starting from 25 September 2020. This last information has not yet been confirmed, but at this point the rumors could prove to be true. we’ll see.

