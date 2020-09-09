Google Pixel 5, strange variant 5s is shown in some photos that have appeared online

While rumors continue to appear online regarding European prices, technical specifications and launch date of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G, which could hit the market on September 25, 2020, Mexican radio host Jose Antonio Ponton has posted some photos regarding a strange Pixel 5s variant.

This shot is the first live shot of the new Google Pixel 5 provided by industry tipster, but it would actually be an “S” version. Second 9to5Google the letter would refer to presence of 5G support, but there is still an aura of mystery around this name. In any case, what you see in the photo is a Pixel series smartphone with a minimal design and very thin edges, with the small hole for the front camera in the upper left corner and, at the back, the square module with wide-angle lens in place of the telephoto.

Black in color with white / silver details, this Google Pixel 5s is covered by stickers with barcodes and various permissions as is typical of the smartphone prototypes coming to the market. But in the Twitter post there also appears a shot of the device with the screen turned on in the settings page, where we see that it is the Google Pixel 5s with Android “R”.

The certificates published by the FCC had actually revealed the presence of a long series of models (GTT9Q, G5NZ6, GD1YQ, G6QU3, G025I, G025H and G025E), but in addition to Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, no other possible variants were known. ; this Pixel 5s could just be one of them.