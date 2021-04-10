Google Pixel Watch sees its design and release date leaked

- Advertisement -

Released three years ago, between documents, patents and rumors, it seems that finally Google is already prepared for the launch of the first Pixel Watch, the first complete smartwatch developed by the company. However, as it seems customary in such important releases, the first details come to us from a source outside the technology giant.

Although it is nothing more and nothing less than from well-known leaker Jon Prosser, who today shared new details about the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch in a YouTube video, where the smartwatch’s design is shown from a variety of angles. Some unofficial renders created through, according to Prosser himself, «most leaked images ever received«, thus achieving a most accurate representation of the final hardware that Google will present.

Thus, coinciding with the designs advanced in recent years, we find a round dial smart watch, with the only presence of a physical button on the right side. Although undoubtedly the most impressive of it will be its screen, with a virtually borderless panel that will even occupy a small portion of the lateral curve, offering a really wide reproduction surface.





Unfortunately, this leak has not talked about any technical details or specifications of the smartwatch, still waiting for Google to choose to equip the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC.

On the other hand, if Prosser’s information is true, The new Google Pixel Watch will launch at the same time as Google Pixel 6, with an estimated launch date for the last months of this year. Something that has already pointed to their annual October press event, where the company has previously shown other of its new Google Pixel smartphone models, as well as other smart devices, so far focused on the smart home field.

The rest of the details are still quite scarce, if not even non-existent, so it is still too early to talk about a possible price for the Pixel Watch. Although undoubtedly everything indicates that Google will enter in style, competing with current top-of-the-range devices.