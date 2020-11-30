Google Play announces the best games and apps of 2020

There is a month left to finish this year and as is tradition, the team of Google play announces the best Android apps and games of 2020, including the most powerful launches and applications that have taken off this year.
In total they are 43 apps and games that Google Play has selected through different categories, highlighting an application and game as the best of the year.
The best Android games of 2020
The best game of 2020
Genshin Impact has been proclaimed as the best game of 2020, and it is not for less. This massive open world adventure captivated millions of players within days thanks to its gameplay and design reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
But Genshin Impact it was not the only game to stand out this year. The Google Play team has made a selection to download the best competitive games, the best indie games, the best casual games and the best innovative games.
Best competitive games of 2020
- Brawlhalla
- Bullet echo
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Legends of Runeterra
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
Best indie games of 2020
- Must Die Cookies
- GRAY
- inbento
- Maze machina
- Sky: Children of the Light
Best casual games of 2020
- Disney Frozen Adventures: New Match 3 Game
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection
- Evermerge
- Harry Potter: Puzzles and Magic
- Spongebob Cooking Contest
Best innovative games of 2020
- Fancade
- Genshin Impact
- Minimalist Dungeon RPG
- The Gardens Between
- Very little nightmares
The best Android apps of 2020
The best app of 2020
The Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax application is proclaimed as the best application of 2020. Every night the application will show us a new landscape with a guided session that combines relaxation, storytelling and sounds that will help us relax before going to sleep.
As with games, for apps, Google Play has also made several picks with the best apps of 2020 for day-to-day life, the best apps for personal growth, the best hidden gems, the best apps for fun and fun. best applications to do good.
The best for day to day
- Calm
- Grid Diary – Journal, Planner
- The Pattern
- Whisk: Recipe Saver, Meal Planner & Grocery List
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Best for personal growth
- Centr, by Chris Hemsworth
- Intellect: Create a Better You
- Jumprope: How-to Videos
- Paired: Couples App | Relationship Advice & Quiz
- Speekoo – Learn a new language
The best hidden gems
- Cappuccino
- Explorest – Photo Locations
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax
- Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite
- Tayasui Sketches
The best for fun
- Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design
- Disney +
- Dolby On: Record Audio & Music
- REFACE: face swap videos / photos to combine faces
- VITA
The best applications to do good
- GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping
- Medito: Free Meditation, Sleep & Mindfulness
- ShareTheMeal: Donate to a good cause
Via | 9to5Google
You must log in to post a comment.