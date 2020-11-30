Google Play announces the best games and apps of 2020

There is a month left to finish this year and as is tradition, the team of Google play announces the best Android apps and games of 2020, including the most powerful launches and applications that have taken off this year.

In total they are 43 apps and games that Google Play has selected through different categories, highlighting an application and game as the best of the year.

The best Android games of 2020

The best game of 2020

Genshin Impact has been proclaimed as the best game of 2020, and it is not for less. This massive open world adventure captivated millions of players within days thanks to its gameplay and design reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

But Genshin Impact it was not the only game to stand out this year. The Google Play team has made a selection to download the best competitive games, the best indie games, the best casual games and the best innovative games.

Best competitive games of 2020

Brawlhalla

Bullet echo

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Legends of Runeterra

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Best indie games of 2020

Must Die Cookies

GRAY

inbento

Maze machina

Sky: Children of the Light

Best casual games of 2020

Disney Frozen Adventures: New Match 3 Game

DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection

Evermerge

Harry Potter: Puzzles and Magic

Spongebob Cooking Contest

Best innovative games of 2020

Fancade

Genshin Impact

Minimalist Dungeon RPG

The Gardens Between

Very little nightmares

The best Android apps of 2020

The best app of 2020

The Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax application is proclaimed as the best application of 2020. Every night the application will show us a new landscape with a guided session that combines relaxation, storytelling and sounds that will help us relax before going to sleep.

As with games, for apps, Google Play has also made several picks with the best apps of 2020 for day-to-day life, the best apps for personal growth, the best hidden gems, the best apps for fun and fun. best applications to do good.

The best for day to day

Calm

Grid Diary – Journal, Planner

The Pattern

Whisk: Recipe Saver, Meal Planner & Grocery List

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Best for personal growth

Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

Intellect: Create a Better You

Jumprope: How-to Videos

Paired: Couples App | Relationship Advice & Quiz

Speekoo – Learn a new language

The best hidden gems

Cappuccino

Explorest – Photo Locations

Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax

Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite

Tayasui Sketches

The best for fun

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

Disney +

Dolby On: Record Audio & Music

REFACE: face swap videos / photos to combine faces

VITA

The best applications to do good

GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping

Medito: Free Meditation, Sleep & Mindfulness

ShareTheMeal: Donate to a good cause

