Google Play Games allow you to discover free games, without ads and without purchases: these are their filters

The application Google Play Games is the best place to discover new titles to play on your Android device, especially now thanks to the new filters that Google has started activating everyone after several months of testing.

The seeker Google Play Games now becomes the best way to discover the games that are free, no ads and / or no purchases, among other features.

How to filter on Google Play Games

The Google Play Games filters are in the section All the games that we find at the bottom of the tab Start or in your seeker. After conducting a search we can filter the results.

The filters that we find in Google Play Games are as follows:

Popular | New

Instant | Premium | Free download

Ads | No ads

In-app purchases | No in-app purchases

Selection of our experts | 4 ★, 4.2 ★, 4.5 ★, 4.7 ★

Horizontal | Vertical

Play Games (Achievements | Bookmarks | Cloud Save)

Action | Arcade | Adventures | Racing | Letters | Casual | Sports | Educational | Strategy | Board games | Music | Words and Answers | Puzzles | RPG | Simulators

Accessible for the blind

Best of all, we can combine your filters. So we can find popular free adventure games, without ads, that are played horizontally and whose score is equal to or greater than 4.7 stars.

Google Play Games Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

