Google Play Movies for Android becomes the Google TV app

By Brian Adam
Apps

The new Google TV is not only the new name and interface of Android TV, but also the application Google Play Movies...
Android

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G do not arrive in Spain, Google changes its strategy after three years

Brian Adam - 0
Tonight Google has announced its new range of devices. The new Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and...
Android

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Google’s budget phone gains 5G connectivity and grows in battery, cameras and screen

Brian Adam - 0
In early August, Google held an online event in which it unveiled the new Pixel 4a, a compact mid-range phone that came...
Google

Google Photos stops saving the ‘live photos’ of some smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Moving photos are an invention that some smartphone manufacturers pulled up their sleeves to give more life to those memories that we keep on...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play Movies for Android becomes the Google TV app

The new Google TV is not only the new name and interface of Android TV, but also the application Google Play Movies & TV adopts this new name.

In the next weeks Google Play Movies & TV will be updated to Google TV also releasing a new interface and new features to match the new Chromecast with Google TV, but this change will not make it across the world.

Google Play Movies will be Google TV in the United States

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=T1-5ejufxIg

Google has announced that this change will begin rolling out today on US devices and not to mention when this update of Google Play Movies will arrive to Google TV in the rest of the countries.

Google Tv App

Google Play Movies wants to become the perfect complement to Google TV. With its new design, new icon and name, as well as the new interface of Google TV (before Android TV) for televisions, it wants to be a universal application for streaming services for series, films and documentaries, as the application has already done in the United States since 2018.

Google Tv App

The Google TV interface for mobile will be very similar to the Google TV interface for televisions. It will inform us of the new releases, suggestions and categories of all the series and films of the services to which we are subscribed together with purchases and rentals from Google Play. Of course, it will also allow us to send the content to the Chromecast of our television.

Another novelty of the Google TV application is that it will be possible to manage the collection or list of series and movies that we want to see from our mobile device and it will be synchronized with our Chromecast with Google TV or compatible television that will go on sale from 2021.

MGoogle TV (previously Play Movies & TV)

Google TV (previously Play Movies & TV)

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Entertainment

