Google Play Movies will disappear from Smart TVs and Roku in June

Now that the step-by-step deactivation of Google Play Music has been completed, it appears that Google is already on track for its next goal: the company announced that in June, the application Google Play Movies will stop working on Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio Smart TVs.

While the closure of Google Play Music transferred the function to YouTube Music, with the closure of Google Play Movies the company invites you to use YouTube as your new application for movies and series.

Goodbye, Google Play Movies

Another application “Google Play” seems to be in the eye of the hurricane: Google Play Movies or, in English, Google Play Movies. The service is still active, although on some Android phones -and some regions- it has mutated to become the Google TV application. On our televisions, it will not mutate, but will stop working in the next few months.

The Google Play Movies application for Smart TVs for Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio, continues to work for the moment, although shows a warning as soon as you open it stating that “YouTube is your new home for movies and shows.”

If you have content in your Google Play Movies library, you can continue accessing it through its official application on these devices Until 15 June, at which time the only way to continue watching the series and movies you have purchased will be through the official YouTube application.

On the support page in this regard, Google clarifies that all devices that were compatible with Google Play Movies are compatible with YouTube, so you should continue to be able to access the content purchased with this other application. In addition, the remaining Google Play credit can be used on YouTube, as well as purchases included in the family bookstore. The only thing that will be lost is the watchlists, which are not available on YouTube.

