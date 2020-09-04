Tech NewsApps

Google Play Music already allows you to export your local playlists: so you can save your lists in M3U format

By Brian Adam
0
6
Google Play Music now allows you to export your local playlists: so you can save your lists in M3U format

This September the shutdown of Google Play Music, the application begins to disappear from the Play Store so that by the end of this 2020 this service can no longer be downloaded, which has been totally replaced by YouTube Music.

For that transition, Google Play Music allows us to export all the songs, favorites and playlists that we had in the cloud to YouTube Music quickly and easily, but until now there was no way to export local playlists.

How to export your local playlists to M3U

Play Music Playlist

If you used Google Play Music as a local player to listen to the songs that you had saved in the microSD storage, and you had created your playlists, with the latest version of the application you can export all your local playlists all at once with a single press.

To do this you just have to have the latest version of Play Music 8.26 and go to Settings. There you will find the new option Export local playlists. After pressing, the application informs us that our playlists have been saved in “storage / emulated / 0 / playlist-export”, or what is the same, in the new folder playlist-export from the root directory of our storage.

In that folder we will see so many m3u files as playlists we had created. Each M3U file will have the name of the playlist. So we can import these playlists to any compatible music player.

Google Play Music

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Music and audio

